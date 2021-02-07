Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat has shared his mantra to success. He urged everyone to be up and working while the rest are sleeping. Pulkit posted a picture on Instagram from the gym. "How to get ahead of the rest? Be up and working while the rest are sleeping! #traindirtyeatclean #sundayvibes," Pulkit wrote as the caption. Suswagatam Khushaamadeed: Salman Khan Congratulates Pulkit Samrat, Isabelle Kaif As He Shares Still From Their Upcoming Film

Speaking about his work, Pulkit is currently shooting for his upcoming film Suswagatam Khushamadeed. The film casts him opposite Katrina Kaif's younger sister Isabelle. Directed by Dhiraj Kumar, the plot is based on social harmony, and how love is the strongest thing in the world and can conquer all. The film will be extensively shot in Delhi and Agra. Suswagatam Khushaamadeed: Salman Khan Congratulates Pulkit Samrat, Isabelle Kaif As He Shares Still From Their Upcoming Film

Check Out Pulkit Samrat's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pulkit Samrat (@pulkitsamrat)

Pulkit will also feature in upcoming projects like Fukrey 3 and Bulbul Marriage Hall.

