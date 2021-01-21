Budding actress Isabelle Kaif on Thursday shared the first look of her upcoming film Suswagatam Khushaamadeed with actor Pulkit Samrat, and social media could not stop noticing how much she resembles her sister, Bollywood star Katrina Kaif. "Namaste - Aadaab Ab hogi jaldi aapse mulaqaat (We will meet soon). So excited to share with you guys the first look of #SuswagatamKhushaamadeed," Isabelle posted on Instagram along with photos in which she and Pulkit are seen in black and golden traditional outfits. Isabelle Kaif Is Very Professional, Says Punjabi Singer Deep Money Who Worked with Katrina Kaif’s Sister in Punjabi Song Mashallah

Netizens couldn't stop comparing her to her sister Katrina. One commented: "Wow! Looking good. Just like your sister." Another wrote: "Ditto Katrina." Suswagatam Khushaamadeed is being billed as an entertainer with an underlying message on social harmony. It will have Pulkit essaying the role of a Delhi boy, Aman, with Isabelle playing the role of Noor, who hails from Agra. "Isabelle has brought fresh energy on the set. She's extremely hard-working and has impressed everyone on the set. Katrina Kaif and Sis Isabelle Kaif Try Out the TikTok-Like Instagram Reels Filter (Watch Video)

She is stunning and brings a streak of innocence to her character. She has left me mesmerised," Pukit said. The duo recently shot for a Dandiya Raas number, Ban piya, for the film choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. The song features Pulkit and Isabelle with 400 background dancers.

Isabelle Kaif's Look in Pulkit Samrat's Suswagatam Khushaamadeed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabelle Kaif (@isakaif)

Salman Khan Impressed With Isabelle and Pulkit's Look in the Film

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

"The song is a mix of a Jagrata and dandiya dance and the leading couple has done justice to it. I know Pulkit is a fantastic dancer, but Isabelle surprised me as she is new, but she learned the steps with ease. The two rehearsed for several days, and the romance and the chemistry that comes across on the screen is perfect!" Acharya said. Suswagatam Khushaamadeed is directed by Dhiraj Kumar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2021 06:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).