Based on official box office figures, Sky Force has taken off impressively, earning INR 73.20 crore nett in India during its opening weekend. While it’s still too early to declare the movie a hit, this period aerial war drama, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead and marking the debut of Veer Pahariya, has made a strong start. The film also features Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan and is inspired by real-life events during the 1965 India-Pakistan War. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, Sky Force is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. ‘Sky Force’ Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Overshadows a Struggling Veer Pahariya and Yet the War Drama Refuses To Take Flight!
Releasing on January 24, 2025, Sky Force has benefitted from its strategic timing during the Republic Day weekend, which aligns perfectly with the film’s patriotic themes. While patriotic releases during this period often open well at the box office, strong openings don’t always translate to long-term success. With a reported budget of INR 160 crore, Sky Force still has significant ground to cover to achieve 'hit' status - particularly with Shahid Kapoor's Deva set to release on January 31.
Now that Sky Force’s opening weekend figures are in, let’s see where Akshay Kumar’s latest film ranks among Bollywood’s major Republic Day releases over the past decade (2015–2025). This festive period has consistently witnessed impressive performances from star-studded films featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone and others. ‘Sky Force’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Decoding How Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya’s War Drama Soared in Its Opening Weekend!
In this special box office feature, we rank Bollywood’s Republic Day festive releases from the past 10 years based on their opening weekend net collections in India, starting from the lowest to the highest - and examine whether these films ultimately triumphed at the box office.
14. Thackeray (2019)
Director: Abhijit Panse
Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amrita Rao
First Weekend Collections: INR 10.50 crore
Net Lifetime Collections: INR 18.19 crore
Box Office Verdict: Flop
13. Dolly Ki Doli (2015)
Director: Abhishek Dogra
Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma and Saif Ali Khan
First Weekend Collections: INR 10.75 crore
Net Lifetime Collections: INR 19.26 crore
Box Office Verdict: Flop
12. Panga (2020)
Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari
Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Gill and Richa Chadda
First Weekend Collections: INR 14.91 crore
Net Lifetime Collections: INR 28.92 crore
Box Office Verdict: Flop
11. Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 (2016)
Director: Umesh Ghadge
Cast: Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani and Mandana Karimi
First Weekend Collections: INR 20.15 crore
Net Lifetime Collections: INR 30.25 crore
Box Office Verdict: Flop
10. Baby (2015)
Director: Neeraj Pandey
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, and Kay Kay Menon
First Weekend Collections: INR 36.07 crore
Net Lifetime Collections: INR 95.56 crore
Box Office Verdict: Hit
9. Street Dancer 3D (2020)
Director: Remo D'Souza
Cast: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi
First Weekend Collections: INR 39 crore
Net Lifetime Collections: INR 68.28 crore
Box Office Verdict: Flop
8. Airlift (2016)
Director: Raja Krishna Menon
Cast: Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur
First Weekend Collections: INR 44.30 crore
Net Lifetime Collections: INR 128.1 crore
Box Office Verdict: Hit
7. Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi (2019)
Director: Krish Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut
Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Jisshu Sengupta and Ankita Lokhande
First Weekend Collections: INR 41.35 crore
Net Lifetime Collections: INR 92.19 crore
Box Office Verdict: Average
6. Kaabil (2017)
Director: Sanjay Gupta
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy
First Weekend Collections: INR 67.46 crore
Net Lifetime Collections: INR 103.84 crore
Box Office Verdict: Semi-hit
5. Sky Force (2025)
Director: Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan
First Weekend Collections: INR 73.20 crore
Net Lifetime Collections: N/A
Box Office Verdict: Pending
4. Raees (2017)
Director: Rahul Dholakia
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan
First Weekend Collections: INR 93.24 core
Net Lifetime Collections: INR 137.51 crore
Box Office Verdict: Semi-Hit
3. Padmaavat (2018)
Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Cast: Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh
First Weekend Collections: INR 114 crore
Net Lifetime Collections: INR 302.15 crore
Box Office Verdict: Blockbuster
2. Fighter (2024)
Director: Siddharth Anand
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor
First Weekend Collections: INR 115.30 crore
Net Lifetime Collections: INR 205.55 crore
Box Office Verdict: Average
1. Pathaan (2023)
Director: Siddharth Anand
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Salman Khan
First Weekend Collections: INR 280.75 crore
Net Lifetime Collections: INR 543.05 crore
Box Office Verdict: Blockbuster
PS: The above collections are sourced from Bollywood Hungama. The years 2021 and 2022 didn't see any major Republic Day movie releases owing to COVID-19 impact.
