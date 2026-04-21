Abhishek Bachchan is once again making headlines, this time not for a film, but for his refreshing and honest perspective on relationships. In a recent interaction, the actor shared a powerful thought that has quickly gone viral, “I don’t want to be in a marriage where my wife has to stop doing something for me to feel more like a man.” Abhishek Bachchan Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumours With Wife Aishwarya Rai; Actor Calls Marriage a ‘Partnership’ (Watch Video)

Abhishek Bachchan on Equality in Marriage

The statement has resonated strongly with fans, especially in a time where conversations around equality and partnership in relationships are becoming more important than ever. Abhishek, who is married to global star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, spoke about how his upbringing shaped his views. Growing up watching his parents, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, he learned early on those relationships are about partnership, not dominance.

Equal Partnerships in Marriage

Abhishek made it clear that he does not believe in the idea of one partner sacrificing their ambitions for the other. Instead, he values mutual respect, support, and growing together. His words reflect a modern and progressive approach to marriage, where both individuals are free to shine equally. Quote of the Day by Amitabh Bachchan: ‘Success Comes to Those Who Dare and Act’, Superstar’s Words Inspire Fans.

Abhishek Bachchan’s Quote

Fans have praised the actor for speaking so openly, calling his quote “powerful,” “mature” and “much needed.” Many also appreciated how he emphasised that true confidence comes from within, not from overshadowing someone else. With just one sentence, Abhishek Bachchan has sparked an important conversation, proving that sometimes, meaningful change begins with simple, honest thoughts.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 03:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).