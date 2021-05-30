Actor R. Madhavan has shared plans for his birthday this year. The actor took to social media on Sunday to share that he wants to have a quiet birthday with his close ones, which is on June 1, amid the ongoing pandemic. "Hello my lovely Tweeple. R Madhavan Shares Good News of Him and His Family Testing Negative For COVID-19, Says ‘All Fit and Fine Now’.

Thank you for all the love from the bottom of my heart. Considering all that is happened & happening around us, I cannot imagine celebrating anything let alone my Birthday. I want to keep it very quiet and spend the day with my close ones," Madhavan tweeted on Sunday. On the work front, Madhavan is all set for his debut directorial film "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect". Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: R Madhavan And S. Nambi Narayan Meet PM Narendra Modi; The Prime Minister Says, ‘This Film Covers An Important Topic’.

Check Out R Madhavan's Tweet Below:

Hello my lovely Tweeplw-thank you for all the love from the bottom of my heart.Considering all that is happened & happening around us, I cannot imagine celebrating anything let alone my Birthday. I want to keep it very quiet and spend the day with my close ones.❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) May 30, 2021

The film is based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S. Nambi Narayanan. Apart from directing the film, Madhavan also essays the protagonist Nambi Narayanan. "Rocketary: The Nambi Effect" will release in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, English and Kannada languages. Commenting on Madhavan's tweet on Sunday, fans shared advance birthday wishes for the actor and expressed curiosity about his upcoming film.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2021 05:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).