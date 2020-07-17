Fans can never get over the amazing bond that Radhika Apte has with Netflix! The actress has been associated with multiple projects on this streaming platform and has been widely liked by the audience. Radhika's performances in all of them are too good and fans love her presence. In fact, after a point, they started terming her as 'omnipresent' on Netflix! And the streaming platform heartily acknowledged it. Now, after a hiatus, she's back on Netflix, this time with crime thriller 'Raat Akeli Hai.' Fans obviously can't keep calm! Raat Akeli Hai Trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte's Murder Mystery Will Intrigue the Agatha Christie Fan in You (Watch Video).

For the uninitiated, Netflix India recently announced 17 releases including this whodunit. It stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with Radhika Apte. The trailer of the same was just dropped by the makers and was loved by the fans. But one thing that Netflix fans can't 'unsee' is Radhika's return. They were happy and not-so-surprised in equal parts! Check out a few memes and tweets on the same. Raat Akeli Hai Trailer: Is Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte’s Whodunit Inspired by Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, as Twitterati Claims? Here’s the Truth!

What's In The Name?

People find it easy to remember the name of a movie or show by associating it with #RadhikaApte. Netflix may think : it's more profitable to associate the actress for promoting a movie or show. — Sumip (@SumipOnline) July 17, 2020

'Welcome' Radhika

Omnipresent

* Director searching actress for web series * Meanwhile #RadhikaApte : pic.twitter.com/Bg7uEFGZwv — 𝓐𝓶𝓪𝓷 𝓚𝓾𝓶𝓪𝓻 𝓡𝓸𝔂 (@DatingWithBooks) July 17, 2020

Netflix and Radhika's Bond

Back and How

*Insert Trademark Music*

Meanwhile, fans have been also trying to find out some similarities between Knives Out and Raat Akeli Hai. The Netflix film is helmed by Honey Trehan. It will be interesting to see how the netizens react to the reviews of the movie. What are your thoughts on the same?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2020 04:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).