The trailer for the highly anticipated historical epic Raja Shivaji was unveiled at a star-studded event in Mumbai on Monday, April 20, 2026. While the film marks Riteish Deshmukh’s most ambitious directorial project to date, it also serves as a significant family milestone, his 10-year-old son, Rahyl Deshmukh, makes his acting debut portraying the younger version of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The trailer opens with a powerful sequence of a young Shivaji speaking about the vision of Swarajya, a role Rahyl reportedly secured after a screen test, despite being the director's son. ‘Raja Shivaji’: Salman Khan Confirmed for Riteish Deshmukh’s Epic; Will the Superstar Play Jiva Mahala?

Deshmukh Family Comes Together for ‘Raja Shivaji’

Raja Shivaji is a deeply personal project for the Deshmukh family, produced under their banner in collaboration with Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios. Riteish Deshmukh not only directs the film but also stars as the adult Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, while Genelia Deshmukh plays Saibai and serves as the primary producer. Adding a special touch, their younger son Rahyl Deshmukh takes on the role of young Shivaji, earning early appreciation for his screen presence, making the film a true family-driven cinematic venture.

Riteish Deshmukh Gets Emotional

During the launch, Riteish became visibly emotional while thanking his peers who stepped in to support the Marathi-Hindi bilingual epic. “Abhishek stood with me like a brother,” Riteish shared, referring to Abhishek Bachchan, who appears in a key role. He also extended gratitude to Sanjay Dutt, who is set to portray a formidable antagonist. The film's scale is reflected in its massive ensemble cast, which includes Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi and Amole Gupte. Raja Shivaji Teaser Out: Riteish Deshmukh Directorial Chronicles Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Journey to Swarajya (Watch Video)

Watch ‘Raja Shivaji’ Trailer:

Rahyl Deshmukh Debuts in ‘Raja Shivaji’

The debut of Rahyl comes years after Riteish publicly stated in 2016 that he would never force his children into the film industry. "It’s totally up to them what they want to become... As parents, we should not decide what our children should become," he had said. Rahyl’s casting suggests a natural inclination toward the craft, following in the footsteps of his parents. The film is being touted as one of the most expensive Marathi films ever made, featuring high-octane action sequences and a musical score by Ajay-Atul. Raja Shivaji is set for a theatrical release on May 1, 2026, strategically timed to coincide with Maharashtra Day, and will hit screens simultaneously in Marathi and Hindi to maximise its reach. Following its cinema run, the film’s digital streaming rights are secured by JioCinema, ensuring a wide audience across theatrical and OTT platforms.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 03:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).