Rajkummar Rao Shed Some Extra Weight by Going Clean Shave This Summer (Watch Video)

Rajkummar Rao (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao has shed his "extra weight" by going clean-shaven amid the lockdown. Rajkummar took to Instagram, where he shared a before and after video of himself. In the clip, he is first seen flaunting a beard and, moments later, he is seen clean shaved. Giving a hilarious caption, Rajkummar wrote: "Shed the extra weight. Got my summer game on. What's yours? #BreakTheBeard@break_the_beard." Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon’s Next Movie Gets Officially Titled ‘Second Innings’

In April, Rajkummar's girlfriend, actress Patralekhaa, shared a video on Instagram where the "Trapped" actor was seen giving her a haircut with a trimmer. On the acting front, Rajkummar was last seen on screen in "Made In China". Lockdown Diaries: Rajkummar Rao Turns Into a Perfect Hairstylist for His Lady Love Patralekhaa (Watch Video)

Check Out Rajkummar Rao's Instagram Post Below

The National Award-winning actor has his kitty full with movies coming up, including Dinesh Vijan's "Roohi Afzana", Anurag Basu's "Ludo" and Hansal Mehta's "Chhalaang" among others.