Director Vikramaditya Motwane's film Trapped was one of the rare films in the survival genre in India. Today, we learn that CBFC removed a scene from the movie where Rajkummar Rao had to suck on a condom. Rajkummar played a man trapped in a flat in a Mumbai high-rise in the film. It seems like a simple premise, but the narrative weaves an engaging story about the will to survive. The character remains trapped in the flat for days without food or water. His source of nutrients includes a rat and cockroaches. Of course, at one point he tries to get some sugar out of the strawberry flavoured lubricant of a condom by sucking on it. Badhaai Do: Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao to Begin Shooting for Their Next in January 2021 (Read Tweets).

But, the censor board didn't get it. Alas, we lost a scene that would be thrilling, comical and heartbreaking to watch on the big screen. However, Motwane released a still of the scene on his Instagram page.

He wrote in the post, "On this day, 5 years ago. @rajkummar_rao sucks on a condom in a deleted scene from #Trapped. We were asked by the censor board to delete the scene." Chhalaang Trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub's Social Comedy From Heartlands of India Looks Endearing (Watch Video).

Check Out Director Vikramaditya Motwane's Instagram Post Here:

"When I asked why, they asked me why he’s sucking on a condom. I said because he hasn’t had anything to eat or drink in days and it’s strawberry flavoured. They didn’t get it. I had to delete it," the director further wrote.

Trapped is an underrated gem of Indian cinema. The movie was praised by the critics but could not translate that into box office figures. However, over the years the movie has gained a cult following just like Motwane's other film, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

If you are looking for good survival drama to watch, Trapped should be your choice, followed by the Malayalam film, Helen, which is also being remade in Hindi with Janhvi Kapoor in the lead as per reports.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2020 05:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).