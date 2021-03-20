Actress Jacqueline Fernandez posted a picture on Instagram with "Ram Setu" co-stars Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha on Friday, announcing the start of the ambitious film. Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar Shares a Picture From the Film’s Muhurat Puja in Ayodhya (View Post).

"Here we go!!! #ramsetu feeling so grateful and blessed to be a part of this film!!!" Jacqueline wrote as caption. The actors started off with the Mahurat shot of the Abhishek Sharma directorial on Thursday. Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar’s Film is Being Co-Produced by Amazon Prime Video, Streaming Giant’s First Indian Film Production.

Check Out Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Besides "Ram Setu", Jacqueline will also be seen in "Bachchan Pandey", "Bhoot Police", "Kick 2", "Cirkus", and "Attack" in the coming months.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2021 11:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).