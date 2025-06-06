Ranbir Kapoor Stuns the Internet With Stylish New Look in Latest Public Appearance; Netizens Go Gaga Over Actor, Say ‘20 Saal Ka Lagra Hai’ (Watch Video)

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love and War, which also features his wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The actor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2023 hit Animal, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri. Now, fans are eagerly looking forward to Ranbir's next film, and it looks like the actor has finally teased a glimpse of his new character. On Thursday (June 5) evening, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai. Fans cannot stop talking about his new look. ‘Ramayana’: Kajal Aggarwal To Play Mandodari Opposite Yash's Ravana in Part 1 of Ranbir Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari’s Mythological Film Franchise? Here’s What We Know.

In a video shared on a paparazzi handle, Ranbir Kapoor could be seen in a clean-shaven look with slicked-back hair, leaving everyone excited. In the video that is going viral online, RK can be seen in a red t-shirt and blue jeans, along with a matching cap and white sneakers, all from his newly launched lifestyle brand ARKS. In the video, Ranbir could be seen stepping out of a building and walking towards his car. He warmly greeted the paparazzi and posed for some pictures with them. The highlight of the video was when Ranbir removed his cap and put it over a photographer's head, showing his humble nature.

Reacting to Ranbir's dashing new look in the video, netizens commented under the post and shared their thoughts. Fans said that Ranbir was ageing in reverse and did not look like an average 40-year-old. A user wrote, "Giving Wake Up Sid vibes", while another commented, "20 saal ka lagra hai" (looks like a 20-year-old). ‘Dhoom 4’: Aditya Chopra Ropes In ‘Pathaan’ Writer Shridhar Raghavan for Ranbir Kapoor Starrer; Ayan Mukerji Directorial To Go on Floors in 2026?.

Apart from Love and War, Ranbir Kapoor also has Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus Ramayana. The upcoming mythological film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, South Indian actress Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and KGF star Yash as Ravana. While Love and War is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 20, 2026, Ramayana will hit the big screens in November 2026.

