Rangoli Chandel's Twitter Account Gets Suspended Over Her Hateful Tweet Reacting To Health Workers Attacked in Moradabad

Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel

While you may think it's an unfair and unreasonable decision but many of us saw this coming. Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account has been suspended over her hateful tweet reacting to the health care workers attacked in Moradabad. While reacting to the incident, Chandel tweeted about how a 'Jamati' died of coronavirus and when a medical team of doctors and nurses went to check-in on their families, they were attacked and pelted with stones. While her outrage may seem valid, it was her further suggestion that prompted Twitter to take the necessary action. Rangoli Chandel Shares a Throwback Picture with Hrithik Roshan from the Days When 'He Wanted to Come in Kangana Ranaut's Good Books'.

Rangoli Chandel further implied that all 'Jamati' Muslims should be made to stand in a line and shot dead. She wouldn't even care if someone calls us 'Nazis' in future because life is more important than a fake image. Her hateful tweet had earlier irked Reema Kagti who suggested her account to be suspended. This is clearly not the first time when Rangoli has spewed hatred with her tweets targeted at any one particular community. Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel Refuses to Tag Taj Mahal as a Symbol of Love, Calls it Creepy Instead.

The Infamous Tweet

Rangoli Chandel's Twitter Account Suspended

Reema Kagti's Reaction

@MumbaiPolice. Could you please look into this and take action? Isn’t this spreading fake news AND inciting hatred & violence against certain people?@OfficeofUT @AUThackeray https://t.co/tKCqS5CZgN — Reema Kagti (@kagtireema) April 16, 2020

Kubbra Sait's Reaction

I’ve blocked Rangoli and reported her to twitter. But @MumbaiPolice @CMOMaharashtra @OfficeofUT This kind of hate mongering is irresponsible. Please look into it, and take necessary actions. https://t.co/WywccuZvKR — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) April 16, 2020

After Reema Kagti, Sacred Games actress, Kubbra Sait and Farah Khan had reacted to the incident by blocking Chandel and reporting her tweet on Twitter. They had further urged Mumbai Police and CM Uddhav Thackeray to take necessary action against her social media account and needless to say, their requests were quickly noted.