Ranveer Singh has once again captured the attention of his fans with a bold new look. The actor, often celebrated for experimenting with his wardrobe and appearance, recently shared a series of monochrome photos on social media featuring his fresh, messy hairdo. On Sunday, the 83’ actor took to Instagram to post two photos of himself sporting a beard and tousled hair. Ranveer Singh Looks Dapper in an Exquisite Banarasi Ensemble by Designer Manish Malhotra, Celebrates Indian Craftsmanship at Historic Namo Ghat in Varanasi (View Pics).

In the black-and-white snaps, Singh flaunts his tousled hairstyle, which perfectly complements his effortlessly cool vibe. His unruly hair adds an edgy element to his overall look. Shortly after the actor posted the photos, fans flooded the comments section with admiration, praising not only the new hairdo but also Ranveer’s ability to carry off such bold styles with ease. One fan commented, “I already know Dua got those hair genes.” Another wrote, “Ohh, that hair.”

Ranveer Singh Flaunting Messy Hairdo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani actor had earlier shared a heartfelt appreciation post for his wife, actress Deepika Padukone, on their sixth wedding anniversary. Ranveer posted videos and pictures of Deepika, including one from her pregnancy days. The monochrome image showed her flaunting her baby bump during a photoshoot. He captioned the post, “Every day is Wife Appreciation Day, but today is the main day #HappyAnniversary @deepikapadukone I love you.” Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Spotted With Their Baby Girl Dua at Mumbai's Kalina Airport; Couple Keep Daughter's Face Hidden (See Pics & Video).

Deepika and Ranveer began dating while filming Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. The couple tied the knot in 2018 in a beautiful ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, where they celebrated their union with two distinct wedding ceremonies—one in Konkani tradition and the other in Sindhi style. On September 8, the couple welcomed their first child, and on Diwali, they revealed their daughter’s name. The Piku stars shared pictures of their daughter's feet on Instagram, with Deepika captioning the post: “Dua Padukone Singh.” She explained, “Dua means 'a prayer' because she is the answer to our prayers.”

On the work front, both actors were recently seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Singham Again, which was released in theaters on November 1.

