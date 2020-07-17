Actress Raveena Tandon did a photo shoot in front of the mirror sans co-stars. The actress took to her official Instagram account and posted two pictures where she strikes poses in front of the mirror. She is dressed in white. "#serenewhites Nazar ke saamne, mirror ke paas doing a photo shoot with a mirror ! No co-stars, only sanitised inanimate objects!," she wrote alongside the image. Raveena Tandon Shoots for a TV Commercial at Her Mumbai Residence Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Raveena recently shared a string of pictures of a shoot at home along with a crew of minimum people, who were seen dressed in PPE suits. "Going the #atmanirbhar way! Shoot at home with social distancing intact! A motley crew of 3 ! Missing my team!" she had written alongside the image. Beauty Talkies with Ravz: Raveena Tandon Shares Tips for a Beautiful Smile and Healthy Teeth (Watch Video)

Check Out Raveena Tandon's Instagram Post Below

The actress is set to return on the big screen with "KGF: Chapter 2", starring Kannada superstar Yash. The film is a follow-up of the 2018 Kannada blockbuster "KGF: Chapter 1". Actor Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist in the sequel.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2020 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).