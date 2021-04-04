Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is missing the 90s shooting style when the entire unit used to travel together in a bus like one family. Raveena said that these days everyone has their own vanity vans. Raveena shared throwback photographs from the sets of her 1993 film "Kshatriya" and 1994 film "Imtihaan" on Instagram with her co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, late singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and late choreographer Saroj Khan. Saina Review: Raveena Tandon Has Seen the Parineeti Chopra-Starrer and She Calls It a ‘Must Watch’!

The actress wrote: "Some throwback pics from the early 90s, Saif and I clowning around during imtihaan shoot, #kshatriya shoot with Saroj ji, Sanju, sunny and Divya, with meeting the legendary #nusratfatehalikhan saab, used to travel in the bus to locations in Europe, all of us together would play Antakshari in the bus. KGF Chapter 2 Actress Raveena Tandon Says She Has Always Enjoyed Doing Movies from South.

The whole unit, from spot to camera crew, artistes all, in one big bus, one happy family, doesnt happen anymore... Now everyone has their own vanity vans."

