Raveena Tandon Is Missing the Days When Social Distancing Was an Unheard Word, Actress Shares a Throwback Video With Fans

Raveena Tandon With Fans (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Raveena Tandon is missing the time when "social distancing was an unheard word"! The actress took to Instagram to express how much she is missing interacting with fans. Raveena has shared a couple of videos on Instagram. In the first, she can be seen interacting, laughing and clicking pictures with a group of female fans. In the other, a shirtless man in a pair of denims shows off the words "Ravina is my God" on his chest, even as he sobs inconsolably. Raveena Tandon Kicks Off the Social Media Campaign ‘Jeetega India Jeetenge Hum’ in Support of Healthcare Workers Battling Coronavirus.

"#They make us. #throwback #peoplewholove , this man was waiting in the heat, that precious withered rose, couldn't believe when I agreed to meet him, that pure love,that innocence. We will surely miss those days..when social distancing was an unheard word .. I'm missing the personal touch , the interactions with people , well wishers . Artistes thrive on love and we are because they make us , with their love and appreciation. It will take a long time for the world to heal, till then this love and one to one, human bonding shall be sorely missed..." wrote the actress. Raveena Tandon Disinfects Train Cabin With Wet Wipes, Says ‘Travel Only if Necessary’ (Watch Video)

A couple of days ago, Raveena took to Instagram to share throwback photos from a beach vacation with husband Anil Thadani. "To be back sunkissed,on a beach,the sunshine and the sand ... with the waves gently teasing your toes ..#waiting #lockdownblues," she captioned.