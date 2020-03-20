Raveena Tandon Disinfects Train Cabin With Wet Wipes, Says ‘Travel Only if Necessary’ (Watch Video)

Raveena Tandon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The current situation worldwide is getting scarier day-by-day and the reason behind the same is the coronavirus. Due to this, a lot of people are taking extra measures to stay away from the deadly virus. One of the main guidelines one should keep in mind is to maintain personal hygiene and try not to be indoors. Yes, self-isolation is the key here. Now, while surfing the web, we bumped into a video shared by Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon who shared a throwback video of herself when she was travelling by the Indian Railways.

In the clip, Raveena can be seen wearing a mask and taking precautionary measures before her journey starts. The actress is seen cleaning the train seat with wet wipes and sanitizers. Not just this, Tandon via her post urged fans to travel only if needed as safety is paramount right now. FYI, the video shared by her is one-week-old wherein she had travelled to a city for work purpose. Also at the end of her post, she mentioned that she is back home and will be in quarantine mode till March 31.

Well, we laud Raveena's efforts of educating the audience. Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress was last seen on the silverscreen in Sonakshi Sinha starrer Khandaani Shafakhana in a song. Further, if few reports are to be believed than Tandon is roped in for the second instalment of the Yash starrer KGF franchise. Stay tuned!