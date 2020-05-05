Raveena Tandon Kicks Off the Social Media Campaign ‘Jeetega India Jeetenge Hum’ in Support of Healthcare Workers Battling Coronavirus

Raveena Tandon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The healthcare workers are working day and night and taking care of the individuals affected by COVID-19. Instead of applauding these medical heroes, there was a section of society who tried to attack these medical workers, forcing them to move out of their buildings. This incident shook many and in order to extend support towards them, Raveena Tandon had kicked off the social media campaign ‘Jeetega India Jeetenge Hum’. There were many other celebs who extended their support towards this campaign. Raveena Tandon on Kanika Kapoor's Coronavirus Controversy, Says ‘People Need to Be Really Responsible’.

In an interview to a leading tabloid, Raveena Tandon explained how it was disheartening to see doctors and nurses being attacked by mobs. She told Mid-Day, “In the current difficult situation, the medical forces have turned into real-life heroes. While all of us are safe at home under lockdown, it's so disheartening to see people attacking our doctors and nurses. At a time like this, it's our duty to give them their due respect. We ought to value them.” Raveena Tandon Disinfects Train Cabin With Wet Wipes, Says ‘Travel Only if Necessary’ (Watch Video).

Raveena Tandon On ‘Jeetega India Jeetenge Hum’

Raveena Tandon was further quoted as saying, “Rumours about healthcare workers need to stop. They are sacrificing everything to ensure our present and future is safe. So, it’s our responsibility to reach out to the masses and put an end to the cases of violence being reported across the country.” From raising funds for the needy and the medical workers to providing basic necessities, celebs are doing every bit in this hour of crisis. They are also urging the citizens of the country to extend maximum support to corona warriors.