When Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein released in 2001, the film failed to create sparks at the box office. What remained with the viewers was the brilliant act of the young newcomer who shone with his natural screen presence in the film, which also starred Saif Ali Khan and Dia Mirza.

Nineteen years later, the newcomer is now the seasoned 50-year-old star R. Madhavan, who has consistently impressed with numerous roles in Hindi as well as Tamil cinema.

"When the film released, it was a flop. They called it a disaster. But after it got out from the theatres it slowly became iconic in nature. Now, everybody is putting the songs up, of them singing and dancing to it," Madhavan told IANS.

"Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein" was directed by Gautham Menon. In the film, Dia Mirza made her Bollywood debut. The story revolves around the romance of a boy named Madhav 'Maddy' Shastri and Reena Malhotra, and the film was a remake of the Tamil film, "Minnale".

Madhavan is still fondly remembered as Maddy. How does he feel about that? "People can't remember movies of bigger actors than me and here I am… I've been in the industry 20 years and I am getting so much love. What can I say -- I think the audience is awesome," he added.

Madhavan will next be seen in the upcoming thriller "Nishabdham", the film also stars Anushka Shetty, Anjali, and Subbaraju along with Hollywood star Michael Madsen in a special role. The film is set to release on Amazon Prime Video.

