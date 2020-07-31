Rhea Chakraborty has been at the thick of a scandal. Her boyfriend, popular actor, Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. So far, Rhea was facing a trial by social media users. Two days back, Sushant's father Mr KK Singh lodged an FIR against her in Bihar. He alleged that Rhea withdrew an overwhelming amount of money form his son's bank account, put him on meds amongst other things. Rhea has been silent. The actress has now released a video, where she says that truth will prevail. Sushant Singh Rajput Never Texted Ankita Lokhande About His Relationship with Rhea Chakraborty.

The new video is going viral on social media. Rhea is dressed in a white salwar kameez. She is tearful. "

. Even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me in the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyer as the matter is sub judice. Satyameva Jayate. The truth shall prevail."

Check Out Rhea Chakraborty's Video Here:

#WATCH: Rhea Chakraborty releases video on #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase. She says, "I've immense faith in God & the judiciary. I believe that I'll get justice...Satyameva Jayate. The truth shall prevail." pic.twitter.com/Fq1pNM5uaP — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2020

It has been over a month, Rhea has been at the receiving end of allegations. It has been made worse, as social media platforms are full of hate comments against the actress by so-called fans of the actor who are angry. Rape threats and death threats against Rhea can be found in the comments section of all of her pictures.

