Richa Chadha Educates Her Staff About Dos and Dont’s of COVID-19

Richa Chadha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Richa Chadha felt the need to educate her staff about dos and dont's of COVID-19 that she herself has been following diligently for the last two months. She has now made easy-to-understand videos for her staff in order to educate them about issues related to COVID-19 and how maintaining basic hygiene can help people from falling prey to it. Richa Chadha on the Pros and Cons of Being Famous, Says ‘Lack of Anonymity Is a Big Price to Pay’

"I made videos on my phone and just forwarded them to my staff because I want them to be safe and healthy through this period. Obviously, taking care of them financially is my duty, but I wanted them to know the proper guidelines to follow social distancing when they step out to buy their groceries and other essentials," she said. Richa Chadha Believes Regrets in Life Are Pointless, Says ‘Didn’t Have Any Advisers or Friends in the Industry’

"We may not realise, but in a country like India, social distancing is also a privilege. When you are sharing a small room with five people, everybody is vulnerable to the disease if social distancing is not practiced stringently outside," she added. Meanwhile, ever since the lockdown was announced, the actress has taken to gardening with greater interest. She feels at a stressful time like this, an activity like gardening could be therapeutic.