Rishi Kapoor Requests The Government To 'Open All Licensed Liquor Stores In The Evening' During Lockdown - Here's Why
Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credit: Twitter)

We all have priorities. In this lockdown period, while some are catching up with what they couldn't do for years, others are just looking for something to do. There are also many who are without food and shelter for days. It has become stressful and Rishi Kapoor has a solution for it. He requested the Government on Twitter to open licensed liquor stories for a while in the evening. Yes, he did say that but before you get all appalled, hear him out completely. COVID-19 Lockdown: Rishi Kapoor Trolled Again and This Time for His Tweet That Says ‘India Must Declare Emergency’

As per Rishi Kapoor, in this time of doom and gloom due to the deadly spread of Coronavirus, alcohol might bring some solace. He feels cops, doctors and others need some release and liquor is the answer. Check out his tweets right here...

He has a defense too...economy boost!

It seems for Kapoor, alcohol is the priority during these troubled times. Guess that's his way of tiding over constantly being at home. In a country where people are walking home to survive, this sounds really silly, if you ask us!