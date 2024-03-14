Rohit Shetty, the master of action-comedy in Bollywood, has left an indelible mark on the industry with his unique blend of thrilling action and rib-tickling comedy. From the iconic Golmaal series to the epic Cop Universe, Shetty's films have enthralled audiences for decades. Ranbir Kapoor Turns 'Cop' for Rohit Shetty But It's Not a Cameo for Singham Again - Find Out! (View Pic).

As the director celebrates his 50th birthday on March 14, 2024, let's take a nostalgic journey through some of his greatest films and discover where you can watch them on OTT platforms.

Singham

This action-packed film, featuring Ajay Devgn as the fearless police officer Bajirao Singham, is a rollercoaster ride of adrenaline and drama. The movie, backed by Reliance Entertainment, premiered in theatres on July 22, 2011, and received an overwhelming response at the box office. It is said to have garnered a staggering Rs 1.57 billion in global earnings.

You can catch this blockbuster on Amazon Prime Video and witness Singham's iconic dialogue, "Jisme hai dum woh fakt Bajirao Singham."

Watch Singham Trailer

Simmba

Ranveer Singh shines as the flamboyant police officer Sangram Bhalero, embodying a modern-day Robin Hood, unafraid to bend the rules to pursue justice. Simmba premiered in theatres on December 27, 2018. It achieved an impressive box office collection of Rs 240 crore in India, securing its rank as the third highest-grossing film in 2018.

The film is currently streaming on ZEE5. Known for his confidence, Simmba often quips, "Tell me something I don't know, Bhau," showcasing his swagger and street-smart demeanour. Simmba is a must-watch for its thrilling action sequences and Ranveer's charismatic performance.

Watch Simmba Trailer

Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar leads the charge as a no-nonsense cop who stops at nothing to protect his city. The film arrived in theatres on March 24, 2020, and grossed more than Rs 294 crore. Akshay played Veer Sooryavanshi, who believes in the Mumbai Police's motto: "They judge by criminal record, not religion."

The movie also featured Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Nikitin Dheer, Sikandar Kher, Abhimanyu Singh, and Kumud Mishra. This action-packed film is available on Netflix, ready to deliver a punch of entertainment.

Watch Sooryavanshi Trailer

Singham Returns

Ajay Devgn returns with even more power and intensity in this sequel to Singham. It was released in cinemas on August 15, 2014, and performed exceptionally well at the box office, earning a global total of Rs 219 crore.

It ranked among the top-grossing Indian films of 2014. Streaming on Jio Cinema, the film is a testament to Devgn's prowess as an action hero, with the unforgettable catchphrase, "Aata Maajhi Satakli." BTW, Singham 3 is already in the works! Arjun Kapoor in Singham Again: Rohit Shetty Shares Deadly First Look of His ‘Shaitaan’ in Ajay Devgn Multi-Starrer! (View Pic).

Watch Singham Returns Trailer

Chennai Express

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone take you on a joyride of laughter and romance in this action-packed comedy. The film premiered in theatres on August 9, 2013. It had a widespread release, hitting 2,550 cinemas and 3,550 screens in India and 700 screens internationally.

With the iconic pairing of SRK and Deepika and its catchy songs, Chennai Express is definitely a movie worth revisiting, wouldn't you agree? Chennai Express is a perfect blend of humour, action, and heartwarming moments, available on Google Play, Apple TV, and YouTube.

Watch Chennai Express Trailer

Bol Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan and Ajay Devgn team up for a hilarious comedy that will leave you in splits. The movie premiered in cinemas on July 6, 2012, and managed to amass Rs 165 crore in global box office earnings.

Within India itself, it raked in Rs 102 crore. The film featured Asin and Prachi Desai in prominent roles. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, Bol Bachchan is a laughter riot with its stellar cast and witty dialogues.

Watch Bol Bachchan Trailer

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

This timeless classic from Rohit Shetty's repertoire is a laughter riot from start to finish. With an ensemble cast led by Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Arshad Warsi, Rimi Sen, Vrajesh Hirjee, and others, the film is available on Amazon Prime Video. It promises endless fun and family entertainment.

Watch Golmaal: Fun Unlimited Trailer

As we celebrate Rohit Shetty's remarkable career and contributions to Indian cinema, these seven blockbusters testify to his creativity, vision, and unmatched talent. So grab your popcorn, settle in, and embark on a cinematic journey filled with action, comedy, and unforgettable moments. After all, with Rohit Shetty at the helm, entertainment is guaranteed!

