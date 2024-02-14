While we were already aware of Arjun Kapoor playing a negative role in the third instalment of Rohit Shetty’s Singham franchise, Singham Again, his first look from the film has sparked excitement. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram account to share an intense first-look poster of Arjun in a deadly villain avatar. Another photo also shows Arjun's face-off with Ranveer Singh. Sharing Arjun Kapoor’s look as ‘Shaitaan’, he wrote, “Insaan galati karta hai, aur usse uski saza bhi milti hai... Lekin ab jo aayega, wo shaitaan hai! CAN I SAY INTRODUCING ARJUN KAPOOR!” Singham Again stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others. Check out the photo below! Singham Again: Arjun Kapoor to Join Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe? Actor to Play the Villain in Ajay Devgn-Starrer – Reports.

Arjun Kapoor's First Look From Singham Again

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)