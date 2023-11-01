Actress Nimrat Kaur, who has hosted a special screening of her film Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video for Mumbai Police, shared how all the police officers thought that she was not acting because of the authenticity and reality, which came across as uncanny for them. Nimrat played a cop (Bela Barot) for the first time in the movie. Bela investigates the case of a missing teacher, as described by Radhika Madan. Post-screening, Nimrat was overwhelmed with the response she received from the officers. Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video Trailer: Radhika Madan, Nimrat Kaur, Sumeet Vyas’ Film To Release on October 27! (Watch Video).

She said, "So the one common thing I got from all the police officers was th they didn't think I was acting at all; the authenticity and reality with which I portrayed the part were really uncanny for them. They know people like that, or they themselves are like that on duty. There were some female police officers I met, and they said that they were actually reminded of the way they needed to conduct themselves at work, where they had to have a very tough exterior so that no one would take them lightly. Because being a girl, that's the first challenge you have in working in a man's environment—dealing with hardened criminals and all kinds of sketchy characters. So the tougher the exterior, the better the job—and the easier the job becomes for these female police officers."

Nimrat Kaur Hosts The Screening Of Her Film For Mumbai Police

Nimrat Kaur Hosts Special Screening of Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video (Pic Credit: IANS)

Nimrat further shared about a police officer who told her that for him, she brought together the essence of the Sikh culture, which is Singh and Kaur.

"Basically, Singh represents a warrior, and Kaur is a princess," he said. School of Lies: Nimrat Kaur Was Amazed by the Level of Intelligence That Children Possess Today.

She stated, "I could see a warrior princess in you, and I found that extremely complimentary, very sweet, and humbling. All of them asked me where I did my research, whether I follow somebody around, was there some real-life inspiration that was behind my character study, mannerisms, the way I spoke, sat, etc. It was lovely to note because I actually didn't really do that. You know, I just wanted to invent something that came from within me with the help of the vision that Mikhil Musale, the director, and the co-writer of the script had, so together we kind of built on it."

"The police officers in particular loved the no-nonsense swag Bela Barot has in the movie. They were also very, very moved by the subject, and they said that they have to deal with all kinds of cyberbullying and harassment and all kinds of extortion cases on social media and how this is so relevant and how it's so important to watch a film like this for everyone," Nimrat concluded. The crime thriller also stars Bhagyashree and Sumeet Vyas in pivotal roles.

