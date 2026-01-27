On Tuesday evening (January 27, 2026), acclaimed singer Arijit Singh announced that he is retiring from playback singing, marking a major transition in his music career. The 38-year-old made the announcement via his private social media account, saying he will no longer accept new assignments as a playback vocalist. Arijit Singh’s latest song as a playback singer, "Maatrubhumi" from Battle of Galwan, released on January 24, 2026, just days before he announced his retirement. This is being touted as the singer's last playback song. Let's take a look at the 2026 numbers of Arijit Singh, and his net worth. Arijit Singh Announces Retirement From Playback Singing at 38, Thanks Fans in Emotional Instagram Post (View Post).

Arijit Singh's Statement on Stepping Back

In his post, Arijit Singh wrote, “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on… I need to do some other music to live.” He added that while he is stepping away from film playback roles, he still plans to finish existing commitments, meaning listeners will hear new songs from him throughout 2026.

Arijit Singh's Last Song and Recent Musical Contributions

Before his retirement announcement, Arijit Singh had a busy start to 2026 with several song releases, as follows:

"Maatrubhumi" (Battle of Galwan): a Himesh Reshammiya patriotic track sung for Salman Khan's film along with singer Shreya Ghoshal. The song was released on January 24, 2026.

"Hum Toh Tere Hi Liye The" (O Romeo): a soulful Vishal Bhardwaj collaboration starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.

"Sunhari Kirne" (Gandhi Talks): contribution to an AR Rahman-composed soundtrack for the silent film starring Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Jadhav.

Sukoon 2.0: a reimagined version of Arijit's earlier work with composer duo Salim-Sulaiman.

'Maatrubhumi' Song from 'Battle of Galwan' - Watch Video:

These Arijit Singh songs highlight the range of his musical involvement before stepping back from film playback.

Arijit Singh To Focus on Independent and Classical Music

Arijit Singh clarified that retirement from playback singing does not mean leaving music entirely. He expressed a desire to return to Indian classical music and pursue his own independent projects. He also said he will continue to learn and explore different musical avenues, indicating a shift from singing for films to creating music that resonates personally.

Arijit Singh’s Rise As Bollywood’s Top Playback Singer

Arijit Singh became a household name with hits like "Tum Hi Ho" (Aashiqui 2) and went on to deliver numerous memorable tracks across Bollywood. Over his career, he has received multiple honours, including two National Film Awards and the Padma Shri in 2025. While Arijit has stepped away from playback singing, he indicated that he plans to continue learning and creating music independently.

Arijit Singh’s Net Worth According to reports, Arijit Singh's net worth is over INR 400 crore, earned through playback singing, live concerts, brand endorsements and other music-related work.

