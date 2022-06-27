As social media influencer and digital creator Sana Khan is gearing up for the new music video Dil Nisar Hua that also features TV actor Sharad Malhotra, the actress feels extremely lucky to share screen space with Sharad. Dil Nisar Hua, sung by the Srivalli fame Javed Ali. The music video is directed by Faisal Miya and shot in beautiful Turkey. Sana was last seen in Kuch Baatein opposite Gurmeet Chaudhary for T-Series. Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, Mohit Sehgal Pose With Their Team As They Wrap Up the Supernatural Series (View Pic).

Expressing her excitement, Sana said, "I consider myself lucky for having one of the most respected names of the television industry as my co-stars in all my music videos. I have worked with Gurmeet in the earlier song and now in my latest video Dil Nisar Hua I have got the opportunity to work with Sharad Malhotra; both have been my favourite and I always thought of working with them. As life had it for me so easy, I am hoping the audience would shower same love on me too for my work." Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee Name Their Newborn Daughter Lianna Choudhary (View Post).

Apart for the new video, Sana just finished shooting another music video with director Nitin FCP opposite Zain Imam in Varanasi. The song is titled Muskura Lena, sung by the popular Bollywood playback singer Palak Muchhal. Dil Nisar Hua will be releasing soon.

