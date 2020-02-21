Sana Khan Opens Up on Her Ugly Breakup With Melvin Louis, Says ‘I’m Suffering From Depression and Anxiety’

Sana Khan, Melvin Louis (Photp Credits: Instagram)

It was some days back when Bigg Boss 6 fame, Sana Khan shared it with the world that she has called it quits with her boyfriend and dancer, Melvin Louis, whom she dated for a brief period. The actress had further dropped dynamite by stating infidelity as the reason behind breaking up with the man. Post this mayhem, Sana also went live on Instagram and opened some ugly secrets about Melvin. She listed how Louis made a young girl pregnant, took money from another girl and also flirted with several students. Well, now in her latest interview with Spotboye, Khan has opened a can of worms about her ex-flame. Sana Khan Shares Private Screenshots Post Break-Up with Melvin Louis.

On been quizzed how did she come to know that Melvin was cheating on her, she replied, "I didn't know that he was cheating on me. We had other issues. When I came back from Krabi recently and I was not talking to him at all, so he was enjoying his own life. On Feb 3, I surprised him by going to his house. It was only a day before that, I got to know that he has so many girls in his life." Sana and Melvin had started dating each other on Valentines Day last year. Sana Khan Announces Break-Up with Melvin Louis, Accuses the Choreographer of Cheating Her with Multiple Girls.

Check Out This Video of Sana Thanking Fans for Their Support:

Sana later also talked about her health status post a tragic breakup. "I'm suffering from depression and anxiety. I'm healing and taking care of myself. My family is there. I was on sleeping pills from 20 days. Luckily from last 2 days, I'm sleeping without any pill and I'm really happy about that. But obviously, when people write on my page saying 'Move on', I want to tell them that it’s not easy. Cheaters move on fast. People who are committed, take time." she added. Stay tuned!