Sana Khan Reacts to Ex-Boyfriend Melvin Louis Releasing Her Voice Recording Says 'This is Blackmailing' 

Ever since Bigg Boss 6 fame Sana Khan went public about breaking up with former boyfriend Melvin Louis with cheating claims, the duo has been in the news. While Sana openly called out his infidelity as the reason for their break-up, after staying silent for weeks, her dancer boyfriend finally reacted to the claims with an Instagram post. He shared a voice recording that suggested Sana talking about intentionally humiliating him publicly. He shared the post writing '"Men are victims too" although the story isn't over just yet because Sana has now responded to his claims in a recent interview and called his post an attempt to 'blackmail' her. Sana Khan Shares Private Screenshots Post Break-Up with Melvin Louis.

The former Khatron Ke Khiladi star has also accused him of domestic violence. Sana in her recent interview to Pinkvilla said "This man hit me. I have these pictures of him hitting me, of my broken head and there are bruises on my face and I have still not posted those pictures. This guy was abusive, domestic violence was there and he's beaten me up. I was crying at that point of time. I got to know and I was like, 'I am gonna show the world who you are' and that's when he started recording."

As for Melvin, the choreographer had posted an audio clip on Instagram on Saturday, March 7 saying, "You mocked me! You mocked my race and my skin color! You mocked my family! You mocked my most favourite people with disgusting allegations! You did your best! I hope you feel better now publicly!"

Although Sana challenged him on posting the entire audio clip and not only a portion of it and revealed in the same interview, "This is blackmailing... A lot of people felt that it was a phone conversation that was recorded but it was not. I was there standing right in front of him while I was breaking up with him...It went for two hours because he was still trying to console me and say, 'I love you' and all. He thought he's going to brainwash me but I was in no mood to take that s***. Sana Khan Announces Break-Up with Melvin Louis, Accuses the Choreographer of Cheating Her with Multiple Girls.

Sana and Melvin dated for almost a year before they called it quits last month. Their ugly break-up is now making the headlines every day and we wonder now what Melvin has to say about Sana's grave accusations of domestic violence against him.