Former Bigg Boss contestant actress Sana Khan stunned everyone when she announced her decision to exit Bollywood. The actress soon got married to a Surat-based businessman and is currently busy enjoying some marital bliss. While she had deleted all her glamorous posts from Instagram, we can’t help but reminisce about her advertisement with Salman Khan from a few years back. Sana Khan Birthday: Throwback To The Time When She Was Decked Up As the Prettiest Bride (View Pics).

Sana, a former Bigg Boss contestant started her career as a model and was also seen in many advertisements. One among which was with Bhaijaan, Salman Khan. The advertisement was for Yatra - a travel-based platform and Salman had briefly shot for one of its many ads. While she didn’t really share the screen space with the actor then, she was a part of it though for a few seconds. We are re-watching the ad on YouTube currently and it definitely makes us miss her. Hopefully, the actress will decide to mark her comeback in the industry and even if she doesn’t, we’ll keep remembering her again and again and again. Hajj 2022: Sana Khan Shares Her Experience Of Her First Pilgrimage, Watch Video. Check out the advertisement below. Happy birthday, Sana Khan!

