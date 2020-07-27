Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara recently hit the streaming platform. The fans were overwhelmed after watching Sushant's last movie ever which was also was the debut of Sanjana as a lead actress. She has been posting memories of the late actor through notes and pictures on the social media. The recent one that she shared is extremely beautiful and will melt every SSR fan's heart. 'It’s Not Seri,' Kriti Sanon Pours Her Heart Out After Watching Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Film Dil Bechara (View Post).

In the new throwback post, Sanjana shares a still from the night shoot of Dil Bechara song "Taare Gin." The late star is seen taking a power nap on her shoulder between shots and she shared this beautiful memory with her Instagram fam. She wrote in the caption, "Manny takes a power nap during a night shoot for Taare Gin, as Kizie lends her shoulder, lost in thought as she always was." Check out the post below.

Sanjana's Post:

Earlier, she wrote a hearfelt note for Sushant that said, "My Manny, I hope you’re looking over us, blessing us, and smiling upon us as we are, looking up at you, searching for you, in equal parts awe and disbelief." Dil Bechara is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

