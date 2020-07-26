Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara has released on Disney+Hotstar on July 24, and since then there has been love pouring in abundance for the late actor on social media. From fans to celebs, all have expressed their thoughts after watching the film online. Now, the latest one to share her thoughts on Dil Bechara is none other than Sushant's Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon. The actress took to her social media and penned an emotional post along with a video highlighting moments of Manny (Sushant) from the flick. She started her post by writing 'it's not Seri' which means 'it's not okay.' RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Kriti Sanon’s Pensive and Heartbreaking Note for the Late Actor Makes Netizens Emotional (View Tweets).

Not just this, Kriti also mentioned how as always the most 'magical bits' in the movie were when Sushant was silent and 'those bits where when he said nothing and yet he said so much'. She also wrote about how watching him for the last time on the screen was hard and it broke her heart again. In the post, Sanon also praised Sanjana Sanghi for her performance and Mukesh Chhabra for the direction. Sushant Singh Rajput Changed SIM Cards 50 Times, An Extraordinarily High Number Says Lawyer Ishkaran Singh Bhandari.

Check Out Kriti Sanon's Post For Sushant Singh Rajput Below:

Apart from garnering immense love, Dil Bechara has also become the highest-rated Hindi film ever on IMDb with 9.8 ratings. Till now, none of the Bollywood films has achieved this glory. Dil Bechara is adapted from John Green's bestselling novel The Fault In Our Stars. Sushant died by suicide on June 14. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2020 01:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).