Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush's Anand L Rai Film Titled Atrangi Re?

Sara Ali Khan is currently busy promoting her third film, Love Aaj Kal. After making a successful debut with Kedarnath and later Simmba, the actress is all set to be seen in Imtiaz Ali's film which is slated to release over Valentine's Day 2020. Apart from this, she has another release lined up for the year which is Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan. We had earlier also reported that Sara has bagged an Anand L Rai film which will also star South superstar Dhanush and looks like we have a new update on that project. Sara Ali Khan To Learn Bhojpuri For Her Film With Dhanush?

If recent reports are to go by, the film's title has now been locked by Anand L Rai. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the Sara and Dhanush starrer will be titled Atrangi Re. While the project hasn't been officially announced yet, we had seen Sara visiting the Zero director's office after which reports suggested that she had loved the film's script and being a fan of his work, gave a nod for it. As for Dhanush, who can forget his stunning Bollywood debut with Anand L Rai and we can only imagine what magic they'll create as they team up again. Hrithik Roshan Denies Being Approached for Aanand L Rai's Next with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

Earlier, it was reported that Sara may get a complete image makeover with this film. Apparently, she will be essaying a character who hails from Bihar. Well, let's hope the makers give an official announcement on the project soon. We are more than excited to see Sara and Dhanush team up for the first time. In the meantime, let's see how audiences react to her and Kartik Aaryan's upcoming romantic drama Love Aaj Kal which hits the screens on February 14.