Sara Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan Look Fabulous Together as They Shoot for the Chat Show What Women Want (See Pics) 

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Sara Ali Khan is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal. This is the actress' third film after making a smashing debut with Kedarnath and later Simmba. Sara has been promoting her film on various shows but recently, she had rather a special show one to attend. The actress is all set to turn up on Kareena Kapoor Khan's popular radio show What Women Want. We earlier saw pictures of Sonakshi Sinha also making an appearance for the show. We bet Sara and Kareena will be revealing some fun stuff on this episode and fans are going to be super excited for this.

Pictures of Sara Ali Khan attending the show's recording have now surfaced and we have to say it was a delight to see the two gorgeous ladies posing together. While Kareena went for an all-pink look, Sara was seen going total glam as she wore a shimmery skirt along with a blue striped shirt. Given the format of the show, we are expecting Sara to spill the beans on some exciting stuff including her much-talked-about love life.

Check Out Pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan Here:

Earlier, Sara's Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan has appeared on Kareena's show where the actress hinted at his relationship with Sara. On the show, Kareena had asked him, if he uses any dating app to which he replied, “No, I never felt the need." To this, Kareena had replied saying, “Especially now, I don’t think you should be on a dating app.” Well, let's hope we get more such fun stuff with Sara's episode soon!