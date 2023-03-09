Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the death of veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik, who passed away early Thursday. In a tweet, Modi said, "Pained by the untimely demise of noted film personality Shri Satish Kaushik Ji. He was a creative genius who won hearts thanks to his wonderful acting and direction. His works will continue to entertain audiences. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti." Satish Kaushik Passes Away at 66: Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn Mourn Loss of the Versatile Actor-Director.

Kaushik passed away at around 1 a.m in the national capital, after he suffered a massive heart attack. He was 66. An alumnus of the National School of Drama, Kaushik is remembered for his roles in films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Mr India, Ram Lakhan and 'Haseena Maan Jayegi' among many others. Satish Kaushik Funeral Update: Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, Raj Babbar Spotted Outside Late Actor’s Residence Ahead of His Last Rites (View Pics).

PM Narendra Modi Mourns the Loss of Satish Kaushik

Kaushik also directed 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' and 'Prem', two of the costliest films of their times.

