Reports suggest that Priyamani and Yogi Babu have apparently joined the much-talked-about Shah Rukh Khan film with Atlee. A Pinkvilla story also claims that Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra too have been added to the cast. The shoot begins today. We did share with you a few BTS pictures a few months back which proved that SRK is indeed working in Atlee's movie. Now, it got us thinking, the last time Priyamani and Yogi Babu worked with Shah Rukh Khan, it was Chennai Express. So unwittingly, and only if it's true, we are on the way to get a Chennai Express mini-reunion. Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Loves Shah Rukh Khan and Late Irrfan Khan; Finds Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Beautiful

Priyamani has often maintained that she would love to work with SRK and had an incredible time doing so for the song "1234" from Chennai Express. The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar Calls Shah Rukh Khan To Fulfil a Fan’s Request, but THIS Happens (Watch Video)

Yogi Babu's natural flair for comedy is on full display here...

Chennai Express is so funny in every scene. This scene of @iamsrk with south character actor Yogi Babu is amazing and hilarous 😂#8YearsOfATGChennaiExpress @iamsrk | @RedChilliesEnt | @deepikapadukone | Rohit Shetty | Chennai Express pic.twitter.com/CpTFKMMctx — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) August 8, 2021

Fun fact: Nayanthara was first approached to be part of the song that Priyamani performed on. Interestingly, she is rumoured to be paired with SRK in the Atlee film.

