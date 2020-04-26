Shah Rukh Khan Sends 2500 PPE Kits to Aurangabad Doctors after Rajshri Deshpande Requests Him To

SRK provides PPE kits after Rajshri Deshpande requests him to (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It was only a couple of days back that Sacred Games actress Rajshri Deshpande had requested for PPE kits for the doctors in Aurangabad who are leading the fight against the novel coronavirus. The actress had insisted that she tried contacting various NGOs and authorities for the supply but they all were genuinely out of stock. She finally urged Shah Rukh Khan to take a note of the situation and help the doctors from the region that's classified as COVID-19 hotspot.

While we knew SRK would reach out to her eventually, we didn't know if his response would come so soon. After tweeting her plea to the actor on April 18, the actress today (April 26) confirmed that around 2500 kits were delivered to the health professionals of Aurangabad. She further thanked Shah Rukh Khan and his Meer Foundation along with Rajesh Tope for lending a helping hand in these testing times. Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Say 'We Are Family' After CMO Of Maharashtra Thanks Them For Their Donation To Fight COVID-19 Outbreak.

Check out Her Earlier Request

Dear @iamsrk PLEASE HELP. There are no proper PPE KITS for the DOCTORS in AURANGABAD. Hundreds of our farmers go for check ups EVERYDAY. Aurangabad is a COVID19 hotspot. I am feeling helpless as the SAFETY of our doctors&farmers is our PRIORITY at @Nabhangan5 @MeerFoundation https://t.co/bduLoGEBPV — Rajshri Deshpande (@rajshriartist) April 18, 2020

And the One After

Magic & miracle are not words we hear very often in these times!But to see the eyes of our doctors light up was nothing short of that. Thank you @iamsrk @MeerFoundation & @rajeshtope11 sir for sending 2500 PPE kits to these warriors so they can save our world and their own lives pic.twitter.com/2nleAkWesj — Rajshri Deshpande (@rajshriartist) April 26, 2020

@iamsrk Your contribution in fighting the pandemic & assisting the Doctors in #Aurangabad is phenomenal. May your tribe increase! Thank you my @TwitterIndia family and to each & everyone for spreading the message and supporting @Nabhangan5 good cause! We will win this together! — Rajshri Deshpande (@rajshriartist) April 26, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan had earlier announced his donation to different entities that were leading the war against the coronavirus crisis in the country. He had also helped BMC by converting the four-storeys of his official space in Mumbai into a quarantine facility. As Rajshri had rightly put, "his contribution in fighting the pandemic & assisting the Doctors" has been phenomenal.