A fresh report coming out from the tinsel town suggests that Shah Rukh Khan is not leading the rumoured threequel Don 3 which is currently in the pre-production stage. The reports of Shah Rukh Khan stepping away from the project will be a disappointment and shock to his fans who are eagerly anticipating his reprisal of the iconic character. The reasons behind his decision to exit the film are not yet clear. This development marks a significant change in the trajectory of the Don series. Shah Rukh Khan to Exit Don 3? Farhan Akhtar to Reboot Don Franchise With New Actor - Reports.

Finding a suitable replacement for Shah Rukh Khan in the Don franchise would indeed be a challenging task, considering his iconic association with the character. However, here are a few actors who could potentially bring their own unique flair to the role.

Yash

Yash, the talented actor known for his portrayal of Rocky Bhai in the blockbuster film KGF: Chapter 1 and its sequel, has garnered a significant fan following and critical acclaim for his performance. Yash has a commanding screen presence and can effortlessly portray intense and enigmatic characters. His ability to captivate the audience with his charisma and style makes him a suitable candidate for a role like Don. Since Farhan's Excel Entertainment had backed KGF franchise, will they also be responsible for Yash's Bollywood debut?

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is an incredibly talented actor known for his versatility and ability to immerse himself into diverse roles. Ranveer Singh has proven his versatility by successfully taking on a wide range of roles, from intense and brooding characters to flamboyant and larger-than-life personalities. This versatility would allow him to bring a fresh and dynamic interpretation to the character of Don. Ranveer Singh Meets His Basketball Legend LeBron James, Says ‘I Am Ever Grateful to NBA for Making This Happen’ (Watch Video).

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu is a highly acclaimed actor in the Telugu film industry and has a massive fan following. While he primarily works in Telugu cinema, he has the potential to make a strong impact in Bollywood as well. He has performed high-octane action sequences with finesse and agility, which are essential elements of the Don character. His experience in handling action-packed roles would make him a suitable fit for the role.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is known for his charisma, stunning looks, and exceptional acting skills. The actor is known for his exceptional physicality and ability to perform high-octane action sequences. He has showcased his agility and finesse in action-packed films like the Krrish franchise and War. PS: Hrithik had a cameo in Don 2, where Shah Rukh Khan's Don was shown wearing his mask! So can we assume there is already a character in the Don Universe that looks like Hrithik?

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor has proven his acting prowess in films across different genres, ranging from romantic dramas to intense action thrillers. He has the ability to bring depth and intensity to his characters, which would be crucial for portraying the complex and enigmatic Don.

So Who Do You Want to See Replace SRK in Don 3? Vote Below!

Talking about the Don franchise, the first installment, Don, was released in 2006 and also featured Priyanka Chopra as the female lead. The second installment, Don 2, was released in 2011. Now, fans are eager to know who will step into Shah Rukh Khan’s shoes for Don 3.