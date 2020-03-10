Shah Rukh Khan Wishes All His Fans on Holi Festival: ‘May Your Happiness Be In All Shades’

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

No matter what, there’s nothing that could stop the inner child within you from playing the festival of colours, Holi. Like every year, even this time everyone played Holi with great zeal. Despite the Coronavirus scare in India, from children to adults, all stepped out to play Holi, but yes, with utmost caution. Celebs from the entertainment industry and many other eminent personalities have extended their heartfelt wishes to fans on social media on the occasion of Holi, and have also urged everyone to play safely. Holi 2020: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu and Other Bollywood Stars Extend Wishes to Fans!

The King of Hearts, Shah Rukh Khan, has also wished all his fans on social media platforms on the occasion of Holi. He has not only written a beautiful message for his fans, but also shared a picture of his, and that is winning hearts. SRK wrote, “And to everybody here’s looking at all the colours of light. May your happiness be in all shades, vibrancy & madness of these colours. Happy Holi & be safe.” Nick Jonas’ First Holi Was Extremely Special and Fun-Filled! Checkout the Pic That Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shared on Instagram.

Checkout Shah Rukh Khan’s Post Below:

And to everybody here’s looking at all the colours of light. May your happiness be in all shades, vibrancy & madness of these colours. Happy Holi & be safe. pic.twitter.com/d1Kg8wpfww — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 10, 2020

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, there have been many other celebs who have wished their fans on social media. Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Taapsee Pannu, Mira Rajput, Karisma Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, among others have wished on this festival of colours to their fans. Stay tuned for more updates from the glamorous world of showbiz!