Holi 2020: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu and Other Bollywood Stars Extend Wishes to Fans!

From commoners to celebs, everyone have stepped out to play this beautiful festival of colours, Holi. Although there is Coronavirus scare in the country, there are many who have stepped out and celebrating Holi. Recently, Bollywood celebs celebrated Holi at the party hosted by the Ambanis. It was held at Isha Ambani’s residence. Leading celebs of B-town were seen at that bash, which took place a few days ago. On this auspicious occasion of Holi, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, and many other celebs have wished their fans via social media platform. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Head Back to the US after Holi 2020 Bash! (View Pics).

Bollywood’s veteran actor Rishi Kapoor shared a childhood pic of him and extended his heartfelt wishes to all his fans. Gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also shared a pic of her with her baby girl Aaradhya and wished all her fans. Besides extending Holi wishes, the celebs have also urged their fans to stay safe and play this beautiful festival. Due to the Cornonavirus outbreak in the country, celebs have asked fans to stay away from large crowds and be safe. Let’s take a look at the wishes posted by B-town stars. Holi 2020: Mahesh Babu Wishes Fans on the Festival of Colors, Requests Everyone to Avoid Gatherings.

Dia Mirza

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

View this post on Instagram ✨🔥Happy Holi to All💝Love n Light✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Mar 9, 2020 at 9:30am PDT

Taapsee Pannu

Happy Holi everyone ! Or rather I should say.... ‘Bura na maano Holi hai’ Spread Love n be happy ! 😁 https://t.co/HOfl6fasuB — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 9, 2020

Rishi Kapoor

A young Brat wishes a safe and a happy Holi to all. Be careful of the Carona Virus. pic.twitter.com/2jEqbHJWob — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 9, 2020

Parineeti Chopra

View this post on Instagram Happy Holi !!!!!!! #Roxx @roxxhome A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Mar 9, 2020 at 6:45am PDT

Mallika Sherawat

Sunny Deol

Randeep Hooda

Akshay Kumar

Happy Holi everyone! Play safe, stay safe. https://t.co/5TtSI2slKb — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 10, 2020

Madhur Bhandarkar

May this festival of colors bring the ultimate happiness, good health and prosperity in our life. May God shower his blessings on this auspicious occasion. #HappyHoli 💐🙏 pic.twitter.com/QvyqgxvcUb — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) March 10, 2020

Here’s wishing everyone a very Happy Holi! Play safe, stay safe! May this beautiful festival of love add tons of colours in your lives.