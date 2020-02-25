Shahid Kapoor Birthday: Aditya Kashyap, Haider, Kabir Singh and Other Characters Of The Actor That Are Worth-A-Watch!

Shahid Kapoor (Photo Credits: Movie Stills)

The handsome hunk of Bollywood, Shahid Kapoor turns 39! Most of the Hindi film lovers have seen the actor grow upwards in his career rapidly. From his stint as a dancer in films like Taal to his powerful performance in Kabir Singh...the actor has climbed the ladder of success like no one else. However, there are some of the roles that have to be mentioned while speaking of Shahid Kapoor's filmography. Here are top performances of the performer, that are etched in the fans' hearts forever! Happy Birthday, Shahid Kapoor! Wife Mira Rajput and Brother Ishaan Khatter Wish ‘Kabir Singh’ in the Most Adorable Way (View Pics).

Fida (2004)

Sasha played an obsessive lover, Jai, in the film where he was adorable and creepy, both parts equal. He managed to balance both the sides of the characters pretty well.

Watch Trailer Here:

Chup Chup Ke (2006)

His comic role as Jeetu Prasad Sharma brought out the comic streak in him. He had done a few comedy roles in the past too. However, his flawless act and amazing comic timing in this comedy-drama has to be one of his best ones.

Watch a Scene Here:

Jab We Met (2007)

Aditya Kashyap! The name is enough for all the fans to go gaga over this character all over again. The actor played the role of a budding businessman, who is smitten and inspired by his fellow traveller so smoothly! This will always remain his iconic character as much as Kareena's 'Geet.'

Watch Trailer Here:

Kaminey (2009)

Shahid totally impressed everyone with his double role Charlie and Guddu, the twin characters. While one of them lisped, other stuttered. This Vishal Bhardwaj movie turned out to be a game-changer for the actor.

Watch Trailer Here:

Haider (2014)

Kapoor was again seen in a Vishal Bhardwaj film, a modern-day adaptation of Shakespeare play-Hamlet. This is considered as Shahid's best role till date, giving to the fact that how wonderfully he portrayed the layers of his extremely difficult role.

Watch Trailer Here:

Udta Punjab (2016)

The actor once again left the audience in a state of awe with his 'high on energy' Tommy Singh. The transition of his character in the film and the way Shahid made it look is simply commendable and cannot be put into words.

Watch Trailer Here:

Kabir Singh (2019)

Shahid in and as Kabir Singh has simply nailed the role of a flawed character. This role was a breath of fresh air if we go by his past few roles. Watching Shahid shed his good-boy image for this angry, passionate and violent lover was a visual treat.

Watch Trailer Here:

These were some of the best performances of the star that cannot be overlooked, fan or no fan. On his birthday, we hope that he touches newer heights of success in the upcoming years! Happy Birthday, Sasha!