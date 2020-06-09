Shayad – Aaj Kal: Arijit Singh, Pritam Release New Rendition of Love Aaj Kal Song for COVID-19 Warriors (Watch Video)

Shayad – Aaj Kal Poster Starring Arijit Singh, Pritam (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Music composer Pritam and playback star Arijit Singh have collaborated for a lockdown version of their hit song "Shayad", from Imtiaz Alis film "Love Aaj Kal". The new version is titled "Shayad -- Aaj Kal", and is about love, faith and hope. It salutes the spirit of frontline workers fighting the battle against coronavirus. " ‘Shayad -- Aaj Kal' is a very special song, it is a tribute to all our frontline combatants who are serving our country selflessly. Saath Do Music Video: Shaan, Anuradha Palakurthi’s Inspirational Song Is All About Hope and Togetherness In the Times of COVID-19 (Watch Video)

We are hoping to spread love and faith through this song, which is the need of the hour. This time too shall pass," Pritam said. Composed by Pritam and sung by Arijit, the song has been created and shot during the lockdown period. "Love Aaj Kal" features Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. It traced love stories of two different eras -- the first is set in the late 1980s-early nineties, and unfolds between Raghu and Leena. Guzar Jayega: Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Leone, Sania Mirza, Bhaichung Bhutia and Others Reunite For an Inspirational Song About Hope in the Times of COVID-19 Pandemic.

Check Out Shayad – Aaj Kal Music Video Dedicated to COVID-19 Warriors

The other love story, set in the present time, happens between Veer and Zoe. The film is a retelling of Ali's 2009 hit that starred Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan, and was a hit. "Love Aaj Kal" 2020 fared below expectation at the box-office and was also critically panned.