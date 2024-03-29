Actress Shilpa Shetty had a great family vacation at Ranthambore in Rajasthan and she said that the trip was a learning curve and thrilling not just for her children but for her too. Shilpa Shetty Is a Vision in a White Sharara Set She Donned for an Outing, Leads the Way in Ethnic Glamour (View Pics).

Shilpa took to X (formerly called Twitter) and shared a video of her safari at Ranthambore National Park with her children, Viaan and Samisha. The video showcased the animals they encountered, including a "rare sighting" of a tigress and her cubs.

Check Out Shilpa Shetty’s X Post Here:

📍 Ranthambore What an incredible experience this was😍 to see all these animals… What topped it was the rare sighting of a Tigress and her cubs in their natural habitat, was such a learning curve and so thrilling; not just for the kids but for us too😅 The sunrise, the… pic.twitter.com/Anhufj44dk — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) March 29, 2024

The actress captioned: “Ranthambore…. What an incredible experience this was to see all these animals… What topped it was the rare sighting of a Tigress and her cubs in their natural habitat, was such a learning curve and so thrilling; not just for the kids but for us too. The sunrise, the sightings, and the company were all perfect! 10/10” Baba Siddique Iftar Party 2024 Pics: Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Emraan Hashmi, Munawar Faruqui, Shilpa Shetty, and others Attend The Star-Studded Celebration (Watch Videos).

Shilpa added the hashtags - Incredible India, Ranthambore, Rajasthan, Proud Indian, family time, vacation and safari. On the work front, the actress will next be seen in the Kannada action film KD - The Devil, an action film directed by Prem. It also stars Dhruva Sarja, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Sanjay Dutt.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2024 08:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).