Shilpa Shetty once again dazzles with her impeccable fashion flair! This time, she turned heads in a gorgeous white sharara during her recent outing. Known for her unbeatable style, Shilpa effortlessly leads the pack in the world of elegant ethnic fashion. Her stunning white sharara boasted full sleeves and delicate netted detailing in a captivating dusty metallic gold hue. Adding to her ensemble, she accessoried with metallic shoes, a gold clutch and shimmering gold jewellery, including chic dangling earrings. She completed her look with flawless makeup featuring a radiant, dewy base, complemented by rosy pink lips and subtle smokey eyes. Her sleek, straight hair, left loose, adds the perfect touch of finesse to the ensemble. Shilpa Shetty truly sets the fashion bar high and continues to inspire fashionistas everywhere! Shilpa Shetty Proves She Didn’t Come To Play, Slays the Fashion Game in a Black Cut-Out Gown at an Event (View Pics).

View Shilpa Shetty's Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

