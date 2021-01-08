Shilpa Shirodkar has shared a post on Instagram in which she has mentioned that she has received the COVID-19 vaccine. For the unversed, Shilpa is sister of Namrata Shirodkar and sister-in-law of Mahesh Babu. She is the first Bollywood actress to receive the vaccination against coronavirus. Shilpa, who received the vaccination in UAE, is extremely excited to deal the new normal amid this pandemic. While sharing the post, she captioned it as, “Vaccinated and safe !! The new normal .. here i come 2021 Thank you UAE”. UAE PM Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Takes a Shot of COVID-19 Vaccine Developed by Chinese Company Sinopharm.

Shilpa Shirodkar is seen wearing surgical facemask and also showing the COVID-19 shot on her arm. Bollywood Hungama reports that Shilpa, during an interaction with another portal, revealed that she would be taking her next shot in 21 days and then she’d even be handed over a document that states that the actress has taken COVID-19 vaccine.

UAE aims to cover half of its residents in the first quarter of 2021. The Sinopharm vaccine has been rolled out by Abu Dhabi Health Services and Ministry of Health and Prevention, whereas the Dubai Health Authority has rolled out Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.

