Shravan Rathod breathed his last yesterday evening after succumbing to COVID-19 related ailments. Now shocking news has come to the fore that Rathod and his wife had visited the Kumbh Mela, as reported by Indian Express. They tested COVID-19 positive after returning from the event along with their sons Sanjeev and Darshan. Speaking to the portal, Sanjeev said, "We had never thought our family would have to go through such tough times, my father passed away, I am Covid positive and so is my mother. My brother is also positive and is in home isolation, but since our father has died, he is being allowed to do the final procedures to do last rites for our father.” Shravan Rathod No More! Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kumar Sanu Mourn The Loss Of The Composer Due To COVID-19

Shravan Rathod was admitted to a hospital after his situation got critical. Sanjeev and his mother are still at the hospital recovering from the infection. His brother Darshan, who is also COVID-19 positive, will perform the last rites. "My brother Darshan has left for the hospital and will get dad’s body there, BMC is helping us with an ambulance, etc as he is positive too," Sanjeev added.

Shravan Rathod was one half of the hit Nadeem-Shravan composer duo who gave us some majestic melodies in the 90s. Their claim to fame was the 1990 musical hit Aashiqui.

