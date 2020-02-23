Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's Gay Love Story Shows a Little Jump, Collects Rs 20.63 Crore

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actor, Ayushmann Khurrana is known to be a star who loves to experiment with his roles onscreen. And well, his latest offering titled as Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan echoes the same sentiments. This film is special as it sees the actor romancing a man. Starring Jitendra Kumar opposite Ayushmann, the film is a gay love story. The movie had made it to the theatres on Friday (February 21) and minted a good amount of Rs 9.55 crore at the ticket window. With a decent collection on Day 1, the queer saga was expected to earn more on Day 2 (Saturday), and yes it did. As SMSZ earned Rs 11 crore at the box office on Day 2. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Vs Bhoot Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana's Gay Love Story Earns Rs 9.55 Crore And Beats Vicky Kaushal's Film.

With this, the total collection of the movie now stands at Rs 20.63 crore. Well, frankly Ayushmann has this Midas touch at the box office, but SMZS has not ringed in a huge sum as expected. One of the main reasons for a decent start can be the LGBTQ+ tale of the film which not everyone would invest their money in. But having said that almost a crore jump on Day 2 as compared to the first day is not at all bad. ‘Great!’: Trump Lauds Bollywood Gay Rom-com ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’.

Check Out Taran Adarsh's Tweet Below:

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan jumps on Day 2... Metros witness growth, while mass pockets remain strictly average... The trend suggests further growth on Day 3... Eyes ₹ 34 cr [+/-] weekend, which is a healthy score... Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr. Total: ₹ 20.63 cr. #India biz. #SMZS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 23, 2020

Also, after Kapoor And Sons and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a mainstream Bollywood movie which deals with the sensitive gay topic. Earlier, reports were that the film has been banned in UAE due it's gay content wherein kissing and other intimate moments between the leads were chopped off. Coming back to the BO collections, Sunday is a litmus test for the movie as it needs to churn goos numbers. Apart from the leads, SMZS also sees Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and Bhumi Pednekar in key roles. Stay tuned!