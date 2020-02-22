Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Vs Bhoot Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana's Gay Love Story Earns Rs 9.55 Crore And Beats Vicky Kaushal's Film

Picture Credit: Twitter

A lot was expected from yesterday's new releases Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship. After a really depressing February so far at the box office, these two films were expected to turn things around and as of now, they did. While Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan made Rs 9.55 crore on day 1, Bhoot picked up Rs 5.10 crore on its first day at the box office. Mahashivratri's partial holiday did help these movies get a good headstart. ‘Great!’: Trump Lauds Bollywood Gay Rom-com ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan adds to the new era of movies that we have been witnessing for a few years now. After Fawad Khan in Kapoor And Sons and Sonam Kapoor and Regina Cassandra in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga, this movie is the third one to address the gay love story in the commercial space in recent years. Ayushmann has already established himself as a daring actor who picks socially relevant subjects and adds humour to them. That worked in this film's favour as well but it will be interesting to see what happens today as that will decide its true fate.

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is special for Dharma Productions because it is its first venture into the dark spirit world. The film saw mixed reviews as except for jump scares, the film has nothing new to offer in the genre. But horror has a loyal fan base who will check it out no matter what and on day 1, that definitely helped the movie. Here too, day 2 numbers will be crucial to see what it will be like by the end of the first three days.

#Bhoot opens on expected lines... The genre has its loyal audience in mass pockets + with strong title-value, should’ve opened to higher numbers... #MahaShivratri partial holiday also contribute to its total... Needs to increase speed on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 5.10 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 22, 2020

The positive headstart for both the movies is going to benefit them in the long run. Opening weekend numbers will be extremely important to decide what becomes of these movies.