Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, is one of the most highly anticipated blockbusters of the year. Excitement among audiences is at its peak, with the already-released poster and teaser creating a massive buzz on social media. The film’s song "Zohra Jabeen" took over the music charts with its peppy beats, becoming the ultimate Eid track. Now, the recently released "Bam Bam Bhole", featuring Salman Khan and Rashmika, has become the perfect Holi anthem. ‘Sikandar’ Song ‘Bam Bam Bhole’: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna Set the Screen on Fire With This Colourful Holi Anthem.

Adding to the excitement, Rashmika, the film’s female lead, has shared some exclusive behind-the-scenes stills from the song on her social media.

The picture shows a BTS still from the recently released song "Bam Bam Bhole", where Rashmika Mandanna is seen dancing with Salman Khan, surrounded by vibrant colors. The post has left fans thrilled, heightening excitement for this box-office spectacle. ‘Sikandar’ Song ‘Zohra Jabeen’: Salman Khan’s Signature Swag Meets Rashmika Mandanna’s Sizzling Dance Moves in This Ultimate Festive Party Anthem.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

As Sikandar builds momentum, the curiosity and anticipation continue to skyrocket. Salman Khan will be returning to the big screen during Eid 2025 with Sikandar, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, the film promises to be an explosive cinematic experience with plenty more surprises still to come.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)