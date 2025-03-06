The recently released track "Zohra Jabeen" from Salman Khan’s much-anticipated film Sikandar has captured the hearts of millions, crossing an incredible 60 million views across all platforms. The track's success is not just measured by its numbers but by the deep connection it has fostered among listeners, sparking conversations, celebrations, and even social media trends.

From the moment "Zohra Jabeen" released it became an instant favorite, resonating with listeners of all ages. The song's massive success can be attributed to the incredible love and enthusiasm of audiences who embraced it from the moment it was released. ‘Sikandar’ Song ‘Zohra Jabeen’: Salman Khan’s Signature Swag Meets Rashmika Mandanna’s Sizzling Dance Moves in This Ultimate Festive Party Anthem.

Nadiadwala Grandson shared the exciting news on their official social media platforms, expressing their gratitude to fans for the overwhelming support and love the song has received.

The post read, "60 MILLION+ views and counting! Thank you for the love! #ZohraJabeen fever is real! Keep dancing, keep vibing!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadiadwala Grandson (@nadiadwalagrandson)

With its melody, vibrant beats, and the dynamic vocals of Nakash Aziz and Dev Negi, the song quickly made its way into playlists worldwide. The energetic composition by Pritam and choreography by Farah Khan only added to the track's charm, making it a true crowd-pleaser. ‘Sikandar’: A Salman Khan Film Has Evolved To Become a Festival in Its Own Right, Says Popular Trade Analyst.

Watch the Song:

The song’s catchy rhythm has struck a chord with people across generations, with fans from all walks of life sharing it and creating a global buzz. The music video, featuring the charismatic Salman Khan alongside Rashmika Mandanna, takes it a step further with its breathtaking visuals, amplifying the song's appeal and drawing in millions of viewers.

As the excitement around Sikandar grows, fans are eagerly awaiting the movie's release this Eid 2025, Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar promises to be an action-packed spectacle with plenty more to look forward to. With "Zohra Jabeen" capturing the imagination of music lovers everywhere, the countdown to Sikandar has officially begun!

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)